Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,155,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $699.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $750.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.