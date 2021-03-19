Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,640 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

