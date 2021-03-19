Change Path LLC Invests $223,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average of $169.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

