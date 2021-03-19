Change Path LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

JKK stock opened at $302.92 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.18 and a 1 year high of $352.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.40 and a 200 day moving average of $285.72.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

