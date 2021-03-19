Change Path LLC Invests $139,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

