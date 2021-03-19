Change Path LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.