Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Trading Down 13.3%

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) shares dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

About Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.