ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $102.14 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. ChainX has a market cap of $102.14 million and $1.64 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $13.22 or 0.00022422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

