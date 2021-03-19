Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

