Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

CG stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,344. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

