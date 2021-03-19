Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) OUTPERFORM Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.16.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$19.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.22%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

