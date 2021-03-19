Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Up 9%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price shot up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29. 5,350,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,912,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

