Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$11.05. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 158,740 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.05.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

