CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.10 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

