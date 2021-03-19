CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.85 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,393. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

