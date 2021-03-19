CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $2,379,900.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

