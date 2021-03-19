Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.40

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $231.40 and last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 3612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.