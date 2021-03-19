Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.40

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $231.40 and last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 3612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
