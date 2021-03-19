Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $47,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

