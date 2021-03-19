Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $7,648,800.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.57 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.