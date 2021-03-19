Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $7,648,800.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.57 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $107.69.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.