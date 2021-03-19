Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.