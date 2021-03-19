CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $66.21. 825,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 842,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Get CareDx alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,942 shares of company stock worth $5,644,841. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.