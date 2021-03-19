Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTAGF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.