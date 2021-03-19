Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CTAGF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.
About Capita
