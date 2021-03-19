CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

