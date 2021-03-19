CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Receives C$9.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CWX opened at C$9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.27. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$9.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

