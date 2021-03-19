Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $26.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CURLF. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a sell rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

