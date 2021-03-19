Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Coverage Initiated at R. F. Lafferty

Stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s previous close.

GOEV stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91. Canoo has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

