Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

