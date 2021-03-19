Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,647. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

