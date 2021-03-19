Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

BVS stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

