Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Down 6%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.30. Approximately 580,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 389,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
