Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Down 6%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.30. Approximately 580,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 389,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.