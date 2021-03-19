Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

