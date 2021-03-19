Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Camtek worth $56,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Camtek by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

