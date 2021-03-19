Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 754,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after buying an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

