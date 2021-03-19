Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $32.80

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $34.33. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 110,782 shares.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

