Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

