Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CXB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

