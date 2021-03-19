Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 56,484 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,484 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,565 shares of company stock worth $79,870,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

