Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 61,546 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,546 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $48,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.55 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

