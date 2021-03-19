Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $222.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

