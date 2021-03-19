Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after buying an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,814,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 313,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after buying an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBAC stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,784.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

