Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $15.32 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,238 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $47.82 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

