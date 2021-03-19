Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,928 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

WFC opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

