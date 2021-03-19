CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 190.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CAI International were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $775.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

