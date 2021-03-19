Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

CZR opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

