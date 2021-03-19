Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,801.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,137.00 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,960.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

