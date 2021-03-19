Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Root at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of ROOT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,956. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

