Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,063. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

