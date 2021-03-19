Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,073,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Shares of FIII traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 25,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIII shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Forum Merger III in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.