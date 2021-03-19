Caas Capital Management LP Invests $4.69 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 687,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,927. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

