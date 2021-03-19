Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.93 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000.

AVIR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. 3,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

